Six automakers to recall nearly 2.5 mln US vehicles over Takata airbags

WASHINGTON, June 2 Six automakers said Thursday they are recalling nearly 2.5 million U.S. vehicles with defective Takata air bag inflators, documents posted with government regulators show.

These recalls include 1.9 million SUVs and trucks from General Motors Co, along with the recall of 217,000 vehicles from Volkswagen AG, 200,000 from Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA unit, 92,000 from BMW AG, 54,000 from Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata Motors Ltd brand, and 5,100 from Daimler Vans USA.

In total, 15 automakers have recalled nearly 16.4 million vehicles in the United States since last week stemming from Takata's decision in May to declare another 35 million to 40 million inflators defective by 2019. (Reporting by David Shepardson. Editing by Jane Merriman)