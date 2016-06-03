UPDATE 2-Chinese auto supplier Ningbo Joyson looking at investment in Takata

* Ningbo Joyson joins KKR, other potential investors eyeing
Takata
* Ningbo Joyson recently bought a U.S. air bag maker for
$920 mln
* Takata looking for financial sponsors as recall costs
mount
(Adds private equity interest, bullet points)
By Paul Lienert and Jake Spring
DETROIT/BEIJING, June 3 Ningbo Joyson Electronic
Corp, a major Chinese auto supplier, said it is
looking at investing in Japan's Takata Corp which has
been searching for financial backers to help it face mounting
recall costs over potentially deadly air bags.
The deepening recall crisis has sent Takata's shares
plummeting, making it an attractive acquisition target for
investors who believe that the Japanese firm will continue to
survive as the auto industry has found it difficult to procure
sufficient air bag replacements elsewhere.
KKR & Co and other potential investors are also in
bailout talks with Takata, sources told Reuters last week.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that Bain Capital and PAG Asia
Capital were also interested in investing although discussions
were at an early stage.
Takata, Bain and PAG all declined to comment.
Ningbo Joyson's interest comes as it closed a $920 million
deal on Thursday to acquire Michigan-based Key Safety Systems,
the Chinese firm's first foray into air bags and seatbelts,
important sectors for Takata.
Key Safety Chief Executive Jason Luo said his company and
Ningbo Joyson were discussing a potential investment with Lazard
- the investment bank Takata has hired to lead a financial
restructuring with the aim of resolving its recall costs.
Ningbo Joyson spokesman Chen Yang said the company was not
yet considering an acquisition.
"We don't say it's possible, also we don't say it's
impossible, depends on the situation with Takata," he said,
adding that the company has not had any contact yet with the
Japanese firm.
Takata shares climbed 1.6 percent on Friday to give it a
market value of around $340 million. The stock has lost 67
percent from a year earlier.
More than 100 million vehicles worldwide have been recalled
over faulty Takata airbag inflators that are linked to 13 deaths
and more than 100 injuries, with new recalls being announced on
a near weekly basis.
If Takata was found to be solely responsible for the
problem, it could face a recall bill of more than $10 billion,
based on a rough calculation that each replacement kit costs
around $100.
Ningbo Joyson, which supplies both domestic and foreign
manufacturers, produces a wide range of components from
electronic control units to rear-view mirrors.
The company has been expanding in the components sector
since 2009 and has bought a plastics company in Shanghai and
German automotive electronics supplier Preh.
News of Joyson and Key's interest in Takata was first
reported on Thursday by Crain's Detroit Business.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Jake Spring in
Beijing; Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo; Writing
by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Eric Meijer and Edwina Gibbs)