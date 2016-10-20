版本:
2016年 10月 21日 星期五 06:30 BJT

U.S. confirms 11th death linked to faulty Takata air bag inflator

WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said late Thursday it has confirmed an 11th death in the United States caused by a ruptured Takata Corp air bag inflator.

The agency said a 50-year-old woman died after a Sept. 30 crash in Riverside County, California in a 2001 Honda Civic that was first recalled in 2008 and never repaired that is part of the largest-ever U.S. auto safety recall. In June, the safety agency urged owners of more than 300,000 unrepaired recalled Honda vehicles - including the 2001 Civic - to get immediate repairs and called on owners to stop driving the "unsafe" cars until fixed. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

