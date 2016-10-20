U.S. confirms 11th death linked to faulty Takata air bag inflator

WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration said late Thursday it has
confirmed an 11th death in the United States caused by a
ruptured Takata Corp air bag inflator.
The agency said a 50-year-old woman died after a Sept. 30
crash in Riverside County, California in a 2001 Honda Civic that
was first recalled in 2008 and never repaired that is part of
the largest-ever U.S. auto safety recall. In June, the safety
agency urged owners of more than 300,000 unrepaired recalled
Honda vehicles - including the 2001 Civic - to get
immediate repairs and called on owners to stop driving the
"unsafe" cars until fixed.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)