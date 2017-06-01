UPDATE 1-Most of 46 mln recalled Takata inflators in U.S. not fixed -U.S. senator

(Adds Takata reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 1 More than 65 percent of 46.2
million recalled Takata Corp airbag inflators in the
United States have not been repaired, a U.S. senator said on
Thursday, urging automakers to speed up the pace of repairs.
Senator Bill Nelson of Florida said only 15.8 million
inflators out of 46.2 million inflators recalled to date have
been repaired through mid-May, though nationwide recalls began
in 2015. He was citing answers submitted from a National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) independent monitor.
About 8.8 million owners had received recall notices, Nelson
said, but they were told no replacement parts were currently
available.
The affected Takata inflators can explode with excessive
force, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. They
have been blamed for at least 16 deaths and more than 180
injuries worldwide.
Inflator recalls began around 2008 and involve around 100
million inflators around the world used in vehicles made by 19
automakers, including Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co
, Volkswagen AG and Tesla Inc.
Takata spokesman Jared Levy said the company "has
dramatically increased the production of airbag replacement
kits." Takata has shipped over 26 million replacement kits,
two-thirds of which include inflators manufactured by other
suppliers, Levy said.
Last month, four automakers involved in the recalls agreed
to a $553 million settlement covering owners of nearly 16
million vehicles with Takata airbag inflators, and agreed to
take new steps to encourage owners to get recall repairs made.
Toyota Motor Corp’s share of the settlement costs
is $278.5 million, followed by BMW AG at $131 million,
Mazda Motor Co at $76 million and Subaru Corp
at $68 million.
Nelson noted the administration of President Donald Trump
still had not nominated a candidate to lead NHTSA.
"We’re in desperate need of a leader who will commit to
resolving this Takata mess," Nelson said in a statement.
In February, Takata pleaded guilty to U.S. charges of
criminal wrongdoing and to pay $1 billion to resolve a federal
investigation into its inflators.
The majority of the air bag-related fatalities and injuries
have occurred in the United States, and most of them in Honda
vehicles.
Automakers have recalled 46 million Takata air bag inflators
in 29 million U.S. vehicles. By 2019, automakers will recall 64
million to 69 million U.S. inflators in 42 million total
vehicles, NHTSA said in December.
Takata has been searching for more than a year for a
financial sponsor to pay the replacement costs for its inflators
which are at the center of the auto industry’s biggest recall.
