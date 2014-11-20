WRAPUP 4-Senators slam industry's response to 'live grenade' air bags

* Senators push Takata to expand recall across U.S.
By Eric Beech and Ben Klayman
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Nov 20 An executive from
Japan's Takata Corp apologized at a Senate hearing on
Thursday to the victims of defective air bags that can rupture
upon deployment and shoot metal shards into cars, but stopped
short of taking full responsibility for deaths linked to the
scandal.
Separately, an executive from Honda Motor Co, whose
vehicles have been most impacted, acknowledged during testimony
that the automaker could have acted faster to recall and replace
the air bags.
The hearing by the Senate Commerce Committee also focused on
whether regulators and the auto industry have yet captured the
full scope or the exact cause of the defect that has affected
millions of vehicles and been linked to at least five deaths.
"We now have a new problem that we are addressing, which is
in effect a live hand grenade in front of a driver and a
passenger," said Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, who chaired the
hearing, the first to examine the deadly air bag saga that came
to light in 2008 and has escalated in recent months.
So far around 16 million cars with Takata air bags have been
recalled worldwide, with more than 10 million of those in the
United States.
The hearing held high stakes for Takata, which is facing a
criminal probe into the scandal, more than 20 class actions and
a probe by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
When pressed by Republican Senator Dean Heller to take "full
responsibility" for five deaths linked to the air bags, Hiroshi
Shimizu, senior vice president for global quality assurance at
Takata, consulted a colleague multiple times.
He answered that two of the five fatalities were still under
investigation, but acknowledged "anomalies" with Takata air bag
parts involved in some fatal accidents. Shimizu said in his
prepared comments that Takata was "deeply sorry and anguished
about each of the reported instances."
Rick Schostek, Honda's North American executive vice
president, was also pressed about the slow rollout of recalls
that started in 2008. It was only this month that the automaker
turned its "safety improvement campaign" into a formal recall.
"I think we acted with urgency, but do I think we could have
moved faster in some respects? I absolutely do," Schostek said.
'ROOT CAUSES'
Automakers, regulators and Takata - which supplies one in
five air bags globally - have yet to pinpoint why these air bags
are at risk.
Shimizu said the company believes that the "root causes" of
the air bag inflator ruptures are a combination of three
factors: the age of the inflator, persistent exposure to high
humidity, and problems in production.
The recalls so far have been focused on humid areas. That
approach was questioned at a news conference before the hearing,
when two U.S. senators linked the air bag defect to a 2003 death
in Arizona, which is not considered a humid area.
Charlene Weaver, 24, died in a Takata air bag-related
accident while she was a passenger in a 2004 Subaru Impeza in
Arizona, her sister, Kim Kopf, said. That car was not recalled
until July of this year.
The senators raised the possibility of Weaver's death as the
sixth fatality linked to Takata air bags and the first reported
outside of Honda vehicles.
A Subaru spokesman said the company was not aware of one of
its models being involved in a fatal accident in Arizona.
Democratic Senator Ed Markey said the incident shows the
need for a nationwide recall. "Every single one of these Takata
air bags could be a ticking time bomb," he said.
PARTS SHORTAGE
Shimizu said Takata plans to ramp up production of
replacement air bag parts to 450,000 units per month, but that
might not be fast enough to meet the demand of recalls.
NHTSA on Tuesday called on Takata and five automakers to
expand their regional recalls of driver-side air bags to cover
the entire United States, as senators have urged. But an
official acknowledged on Thursday that such a move carries
risks.
"At this point, a national recall of all Takata air bags
would divert replacement air bags from areas where they are
clearly needed, putting lives at risk," said NHTSA Deputy
Administrator David Friedman.
Some automakers, such as Chrysler, have notified owners they
should have their air bags studied rather than replaced.
Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, a former prosecutor,
criticized executives from Honda and Chrysler for not being more
aggressive in recalling vehicles.
"We have got to get out of this defensive crouch about
liability litigation and get into an offensive position about
making sure drivers are safe," McCaskill said.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit, Doina
Chiacu and Elvina Nawaguna in Washington; Writing by Julia
Edwards; editing by Karey Van Hall and Matthew Lewis)