UPDATE 2-Takata taps former U.S. transport chiefs in air bag safety crisis

(Adds Honda joining call for independent testing of Takata
inflators)
By Ben Klayman and Paul Lienert
DETROIT Dec 2 Takata Corp said on
Tuesday it had recruited three former U.S. transportation
secretaries to help the Japanese air bag supplier navigate a
growing auto safety crisis.
Takata said it was forming an independent quality panel
headed by former White House Chief of Staff and U.S.
Transportation Secretary Samuel K. Skinner. It also appointed
two other former U.S. transportation secretaries, Rodney Slater
and Norman Mineta, as special counsel as it struggles to handle
a series of recalls.
The quality panel will audit and report on the company's
manufacturing processes, which have been called into question
after several deaths and serious injuries linked to air bags
deploying with too much force and spraying vehicle occupants
with metal shrapnel. It will make the report public.
Chief Executive Officer Shigehisa Takada said his company
would take "dramatic actions" to increase output of the
replacement air bag inflator kits needed as part of the recalls.
That includes working with rivals and examining whether their
products can be used safely, he said.
"I know we can and must do more," he said in a Tuesday
statement.
Takata will look to boost production at its factories in
Asia and Europe as well as its Monclova, Mexico, plant. The
company said it was increasing monthly output of the replacement
kits to at least 450,000 in January from about 350,000 now.
Takata executives would not say whether the company supports
calls by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
to expand an initial regional recall of driver-side air bags to
all 50 states.
Hiroshi Shimizu, Takata's senior vice president for global
quality assurance, said in testimony ahead of a U.S.
congressional hearing on Wednesday that any broader recall
should be phased in to give priority to U.S. regions with higher
humidity.
The NHTSA had given Takata until Tuesday to declare that its
air bag inflators were defective and issue a national recall.
The Nikkei reported on Tuesday that Takata was preparing to
comply, but the prepared testimony did not address the issue,
and the company did not respond to a request for comment.
Some safety advocates have argued that the recall needs to
cover passenger, as well as driver-side air bags, but NHTSA
Deputy Administrator David Friedman said in separate written
testimony that such an approach "is not supported by the data as
we now understand it."
Honda North American Executive Vice President Rick Schostek
said in his testimony that a national recall would lead to parts
shortages, but the Japanese automaker was "seriously
considering" it for the driver-side air bag inflators.
Takada also said the company was working with outside
scientists, including those who specialize in the explosive
propellant materials used, to evaluate cases involving its
ruptured air bag inflators.
Toyota North American vice president Abbas Saadat said in
his testimony that the automaker wanted "additional assurances
about the integrity and quality of Takata's manufacturing
processes." Toyota and Honda called on Tuesday for independent
industrywide tests of Takata air bag inflators subject to
recalls.
Takata has collected more than 20 terabytes of data in
response to requests for information from U.S. safety regulators
and is producing more than 360,000 pages of documents for them.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama, Christian Plumb and Lisa Von Ahn)