U.S. lawmakers reprimand Takata for limited air bag recalls

WASHINGTON/DETROIT Dec 3 U.S. lawmakers on
Wednesday criticized Japanese supplier Takata Corp for
resisting a call by regulators to expand nationwide its regional
recall of driver-side air bags that can potentially rupture upon
deployment, shooting metal shards into vehicles.
The hearing by a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee
comes after Takata told the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration on Tuesday that current data does not support the
need for such an expanded recall.
It also said it was surprised by the agency's request
because a defect investigation has not been concluded.
NHTSA late on Tuesday called Takata's response
"disappointing," a sentiment also expressed by lawmakers during
Wednesday's hearing.
"We are very disappointed in Takata, refusing to work with
NHTSA on the deadline for a national recall of the driver-side
air bags," said Republican Representative Marsha Blackburn of
Tennessee.
Takata is at the center of a global safety scandal that has
involved the recall of more than 16 million cars worldwide over
the past six years and been linked to at five fatalities.
However, Takata and automakers have struggled to pinpoint
the exact cause of the defect, and have directed a limited
supply of replacement parts to regions with high humidity, which
is believed to cause the air bag propellant to become more
volatile.
Takata has questioned the wisdom of a U.S.-wide recall,
which it says could divert replacement parts from areas where
they are most needed.
Lawmakers said the supplier's answers were unsatisfactory
and gave the public little confidence that it has a handle on
the scope of the safety crisis.
"Complexity is not an excuse for incompetence," said
Republican Representative Fred Upton of Michigan. "What should I
say to the mom in Michigan who asks me if she and her family are
safe behind the wheel?"
