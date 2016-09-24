UPDATE 5-Takata failed to report 2003 air bag rupture to US road authority

(Adds details from Honda audit)
By David Shepardson and Paul Lienert
WASHINGTON/TOKYO, Sept 24 Japanese air bag
supplier Takata Corp said it failed to inform the U.S.
auto safety agency of a 2003 rupture of one of its air bag
inflators in Switzerland, according to an internal Takata report
released by U.S. regulators on Friday.
Takata also said in the report that its U.S. arm, not the
parent company, was largely responsible for designing, testing
and producing tens of millions of defective air bag inflators.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
released a series of reports into Takata's defective air bag
inflators, which have been linked to at least 14 deaths and more
than 100 injuries and sparked the largest-ever auto recall.
About 100 million Takata air bag inflators have been
declared defective worldwide. In the United States, nearly 70
million inflators have been declared defective.
The internal Takata internal report released on Friday
examined the Japanese company's handling of the problems since
the inflators were first produced in 2000 as well as outside
experts' analysis of the defect.
In one event detailed in the report, Takata said it did not
inform the NHTSA when it learned in 2003 of the rupture of an
inflator in Switzerland. A U.S. engineer at Takata asked if that
incident should have been disclosed to the NHTSA in 2010, but it
was not. Reuters reported on the 2003 incident in December 2014.
Takata said in its report it opted not to disclose the
incident because the inflator was not made during the production
period addressed in its 2010 response to the NHTSA. The report
said the 2003 incident was the result of the Takata inflator
being overloaded. Takata made production changes to address the
problem in 2003.
Takata spokesman Jared Levy said Friday the report was
required by NHTSA as part of the company's settlement announced
in November. "Takata has focused extensive resources on
researching and testing of airbag inflators, including working
with independent, world class, technical experts to identify the
causes of the inflator failures," he said.
Reports released on Friday included one from Germany's
Fraunhofer Group commissioned by Takata, which said prolonged
exposure to moisture and hot conditions could cause the
propellant used in inflators to become more volatile. This
finding was consistent with Fraunhofer's previous assessments
and other independent analyses.
In November 2015, Takata agreed to a settlement that
included a fine of up to $200 million with NHTSA, which said
Takata provided "selective, incomplete or inaccurate data" from
2009 to the present.
Once Takata's largest customer, Honda Motor Co late
on Friday said that the parts supplier had "manipulated" test
results for inflators supplied to the automaker in "several
instances", and that it "remains disappointed and troubled" by
Takata's actions.
Following its audit of Takata test results, the Japanese
automaker said in a statement that as a precaution it was
investigating the safety of inflators used in some cars that
contained a specific moisture-absorbing agent. Inflators
containing this agent have not been included in the latest
recall.
Honda has studied Takata's tests on inflators installed in
Honda and Acura vehicle in the United States and Canada, many of
which have since been recalled. The automaker said it was now
validating Takata tests on inflators installed in vehicles
outside that region.
Honda has since stopped using Takata inflators in its new
models and now sources replacement inflators from other
suppliers.
Shares in Takata fell this week after Bloomberg reported
that initial bidders in a potential rescue are considering the
possibility of some form of bankruptcy proceedings for the
company.
People with direct knowledge of the bidding process told
Reuters in late August that Takata would take initial bids from
potential rescuers, including Japanese chemical maker Daicel
Corp, China's Ningbo Joyson Electronic and
global funds KKR & Co and Bain Capital LP.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Diane Craft)