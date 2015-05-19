RPT-TIMELINE-Takata air bag recalls

(Repeats to fix formatting)
Following are some key events in the cumulative
global recall by more than 10 automakers since 2008 of more than
31 million cars fitted with potentially defective air bags made
by Japanese firm Takata Corp.
2008:
Nov. 4 - Honda Motor recalls 4,000 Accords and
Civics (2001 models) globally as Takata air bag inflators may
produce excessive internal pressure causing them to rupture and
spray metal fragments in the car.
2009:
May 27 - Oklahoma teen Ashley Parham dies when the air bag
in her 2001 Honda Accord explodes, shooting metal fragments into
her neck. Honda and Takata deny fault and settle for an
undisclosed sum.
Dec. 24 - Gurjit Rathore is killed in Virginia when the air
bag in a 2001 Accord explodes after a minor accident, severing
arteries in her neck, court documents show. Her family sues
Honda and Takata for more than $75 million in April 2011,
claiming they knew of the air bag problems as early as 2004.
Honda and Takata settle in January 2013 for $3 million,
according to court documents.
2010:
Feb. 9 - Honda expands earlier recalls
2011:
April 27 - Honda recalls 896,000 Honda and Acura 2001-03
cars in order to find defective Takata air bag inflators
installed as replacement parts.
Dec. 1 - Honda again expands recalls.
2013:
April 11 - Toyota Motor, Honda, Nissan Motor
and Mazda Motor recall 3.4 million vehicles
globally due to possibly defective Takata air bags.
April 18 - Takata says to book extraordinary loss of $307
million for year to March 2013 for recall-related costs.
May 7 - BMW joins recalls.
May 10 - Takata posts record $212.5 million annual net loss,
and names Swiss national Stefan Stocker as president, the first
foreigner in the post.
Sept. 3 - Devin Xu dies in a 2002 Acura TL sedan in a
parking lot accident near Los Angeles from "apparent facial
trauma due to foreign object inside air bag" - coroner's report.
2014:
June 11 - Toyota expands prior recall to 2.27 million
vehicles globally; U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) opens probe, examining whether driving in
high humidity regions contributes to the risk of Takata air bag
explosions; Takata says there is nothing to indicate any
inflator safety defects.
June 23 - Honda, Nissan and Mazda recall 2.95 million
vehicles, expanding April 2013 recall, bringing the total recall
to about 10.5 million vehicles over five years.
June 26 - Takata CEO apologizes to shareholders at AGM.
July 16 - BMW recalls about 1.6 million cars worldwide.
July 18 - Takata says to book special loss of about 45
billion yen ($440 million) in April-June for recalls.
Oct. 2 - Orlando woman Hien Thi Tran dies four days after
her 2001 Accord is in an accident in which the air bag explodes,
shooting out shrapnel - police report.
Oct. 21 - Takata shares drop 23 percent in Tokyo.
Oct. 22 - NHTSA expands total number of U.S. vehicles
recalled for Takata air bags to 7.8 million over past 18 months.
Oct. 27 - A first case seeking class-action status is filed
in Florida, claiming Takata and automakers, including Honda and
Toyota, concealed crucial information on air bags.
Nov. 6 - Takata warns of bigger full-year loss, and pays no
interim dividend for first time since 2006.
Nov. 7 - The New York Times reports Takata ordered
technicians to destroy results of tests on some air bags after
finding cracks in inflators. Democratic lawmakers call for
criminal probe into Takata.
Nov. 10 - Takata shares drop 17 percent to 5-1/2 year low.
Nov. 13 - Honda says a woman - later identified as Law Suk
Leh, 43 - died in Malaysia in July after being hit by shrapnel
from a Takata air bag in her Honda City - the first such
fatality outside the U.S.; Takata says it has modified the
composition of its air bag propellant; Honda widens recalls;
taking its total alone to nearly 10 million.
Nov. 20 - U.S. Senate hearing into Takata air bag crisis.
Dec. 4 - At U.S. Senate hearing, Takata says unable yet to
find 'root cause' of air bag ruptures.
Dec. 11 - Honda, Nissan add to recalls in Japan.
Dec. 16 - Honda recalls around 570,000 cars in China over
Takata air bags
Dec. 17 - Mark Rosekind confirmed as new head of NHTSA.
Dec. 24 - Stocker steps down as Takata president.
2015:
Jan. 29 - Honda says 35-year-old Carlos Solis was killed in
Houston in a 2002 Accord fitted with a Takata air bag that may
have ruptured.
Feb. 11 - Takata says to double output of replacement air
bag inflators by September.
Feb. 20 - U.S. regulators impose daily fine of $14,000 on
Takata for failing to fully cooperate with air bag probe.
March 23 - Honda hires U.S. engineering consultancy Exponent
to investigate Takata air bag faults.
May 8 - Takata says expects to return to profit in 2015-16.
May 13 - Toyota says to recall 5 million cars globally,
including Corolla and Vitz models from 2003-07; Nissan to recall
1.56 million cars, taking overall global recalls to more than 31
million in eight years.
(Compiled by Ben Klayman and Ian Geoghegan)