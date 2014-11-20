WRAPUP 2-Takata, auto execs to face Senate over deadly air bag scandal

* Takata, auto execs to testify at U.S. hearings
* Two Senators raise possibility of 6th air bag-linked death
* Autopsy on earlier Florida death confirms air bag link
* BMW backs Takata air bag output shift to Germany
* Obama nominates fatigue expert to head NHTSA
By Karey Van Hall and Chang-Ran Kim
WASHINGTON/TOKYO, Nov 20 Executives from Japan's
Takata Corp and two automakers will face tough
questions from U.S. senators on Thursday over the risk of
millions of potentially defective air bags that can rupture upon
deployment, shooting metal shards into cars.
Automakers, regulators and Takata - which supplies one in
five air bags globally - have yet to pinpoint why these air bags
are at risk. One theory is that moisture in humid climates can
make the air bag inflator's chemical mix more volatile, even
years after installation.
That thinking could be tested later on Thursday as two U.S.
Senators have called a news conference with the sister of
someone who died in a 2003 accident in Arizona - potentially a
sixth fatality linked to Takata air bags.
Arizona has a dry climate and has not been covered by a
regional recall focusing on hot and humid areas.
The Arizona death, and the first official confirmation that
a Takata-made air bag killed a Florida woman in October, will
likely be raised at a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing,
where officials from Takata, Honda Motor and Chrysler
will testify.
The hearing would be the first intensive public airing of
Takata's air bag problem in a move reminiscent of congressional
grillings Toyota Motor and General Motors
executives faced over their recall crises in recent years.
Key questions are whether Takata knew of and hid the air bag
defects before alerting automakers and regulators; what it has
been doing to get to the bottom of the problems; and whether a
full nationwide recall is needed.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) this week told Takata and five automakers to expand
nationwide the piecemeal regional recalls of driver-side air
bags. Takata said it would cooperate if an expanded recall is
required, but noted a national recall could divert resources
from humid areas where replacement air bags are most needed.
Takata and automakers say it will take time to work out how
many more vehicles will need fixing - but it could be in the
millions. Honda, Takata's biggest customer, alone accounts for
2.8 million cars in the regional recalls covering driver-side
air bags to date, across 11 states. A total 4.1 million cars are
subject to regional recalls including passenger-side air bags.
Since 2008, around 16 million cars with Takata air bags have
been recalled worldwide, with more than 10 million of those in
the United States.
TAKATA INDISPENSABLE - FOR NOW
Another question, particularly for drivers, is how quickly
Takata can supply replacement parts.
In filings with NHTSA on Wednesday, automakers including
Honda and Toyota said they were looking into the option of
getting air bag inflators from other companies, but most said
that would take too long. BMW is backing Takata's
efforts to shift inflator production to Germany from Mexico, and
said it was not looking elsewhere for supply as it would take
two years to approve a new source.
Takata recently told analysts it had enough existing and
planned capacity to make replacement parts - but that doesn't
factor in a nationwide recall. Reuters calculations show it
could take five months to make just 1 million inflators on two
new production lines planned in Mexico from January, assuming
work around-the-clock five days a week.
Takata has set aside 77.5 billion yen ($660 million) for
recall costs since last year to cover about 9 million vehicles,
fewer than the number of cars recalled since 2013.
"The American people deserve to know the whole story behind
this air bag recall," Senator Bill Nelson, a Democrat from
Florida who will chair the congressional hearing, said on
Wednesday. "That's why we're holding this hearing to get them
some answers and spur automakers to do more to help get these
dangerous cars off the road and fixed as soon as possible."
Thursday's witness list includes Hiroshi Shimizu, senior
vice president of global quality assurance at Takata; Scott
Kunselman, Chrysler's senior vice president of vehicle safety
and regulatory compliance, Rick Schostek, executive vice
president of Honda North America, and Stephanie Erdman, a victim
of Takata's air bag defect.
David Friedman, NHTSA's deputy administrator, will answer to
criticism his agency has been slow to respond to the scandal.
NHTSA agreed in June to allow automakers to do a regional
recall and use their discretion in deciding how and when to
notify customers and replace faulty parts, resulting in
confusion for car owners receiving mixed messages.
President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he was nominating
Mark Rosekind, an expert in human fatigue, as the next head of
NHTSA.
