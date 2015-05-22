CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Mazda, Subaru, Mitsubishi add 710,000 cars to Takata air bag recall

(Corrects total figure in headline, paragraph 1, and Mazda recall figure in paragraph 5 after company revises number)

TOKYO May 22 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Friday they would recall about 710,000 more cars equipped with air bag inflators made by parts supplier Takata Corp.

The recalls follow similar moves last week by other Japanese automakers to replace Takata's inflators. Regulators have linked six deaths worldwide to defective Takata air bags which exploded too violently and shot shrapnel into vehicles.

About a dozen automakers have so far called back more than 50 million vehicles worldwide since 2008 for Takata's inflators in what has become the biggest automotive recall on record. That figure includes the Japanese parts supplier's move this week to double its U.S. recall to nearly 34 million vehicles for investigative purposes.

The cause of the defect for this month's expanded recalls is still unknown, and no new injury or accident has been reported.

Mazda said it was recalling about 112,000 vehicles in Japan, including the Atenza sedan, Bongo van and two models it builds for Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors. Fuji Heavy, the maker of Subaru cars, is recalling 91,000 Imprezas in Japan.

Both companies said they were still working out plans for any recall overseas.

Mitsubishi Motors is calling back about 100,000 cars in Japan and 412,000 overseas, it said.

