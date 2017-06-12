UPDATE 1-Takata recommends re-electing board as search for rescue deal drags on

* Proposes reappointing all six board members at AGM on June
27
* Takada and family control around 60 pct of Takata shares
* Talks for a rescue deal have been dragging on since Feb.
2016
(Adds details and background)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Takata Corp, the
airbag maker at the centre of world's largest automotive recall,
has recommended reappointing its current board, underscoring
slow progress in its efforts to to clinch a financial backer to
overhaul the business.
The proposed reappointments for the six-member board include
Chairman Shigehisa Takada. The Takada family commands a stake of
around 60 percent in the auto parts maker, which is facing
bankruptcy over the crisis.
The target of widespread criticism over the firm's handling
of the multi-billion dollar recall, Takada had said at last
year's shareholders' meeting that he would resign after a "new
management regime" was found.
In a letter to shareholders on Monday, the company said
Takada had been nominated for reappointment as he needs to
finish important management issues such as recall measures and
work relating to the firm's business revival plans.
U.S. auto components maker Key Safety Systems (KSS) and
partner private equity firm Bain Capital are the frontrunners
among potential suitors. They are seeking to strike a rescue
deal worth around 200 billion yen with Takata's steering
committee and its automaker customers.
Talks have dragged on since February 2016 as potential
bidders try to identify and ring-fence Takata's liabilities.
Takata's airbag inflators can explode with excessive force,
unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. They have been
blamed for at least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries
worldwide.
Takata's annual shareholders meeting is scheduled for June
27.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Naomi
Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)