UPDATE 2-Takata boss says he'll step down once "new regime" is in place

* CEO: Will lead company 'until a passing of the baton'
* Committee seeking financial backer as part of
restructuring
* CEO barely audible when speaking with dissatisfied
shareholders
By Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, June 28 Takata Corp's chief
executive said he will resign after a "new management regime" is
found, finally bowing to calls for change so that the auto parts
supplier can move ahead in dealing with a multi-billion dollar
airbag recall.
Takata, one of the world's largest suppliers of auto safety
equipment, has been searching for a financial backer to help it
overhaul the business and carry ballooning costs.
The Japanese firm's airbag woes first emerged in 2008 but
its troubles have grown over the past three years as fatalities
linked to its inflators rose and recalls mounted to the point
where some analysts have questioned its future.
CEO Shigehisa Takada - a quiet, bookish presence in contrast
to his gregarious, hands-on father who previously led the
company - is the first member of the founding family to take
public responsibility. He apologised for the scandal last year,
but has also defended the company's products.
"I am not clinging to this. My role is to make sure the
company does not take a bad turn until there is a passing of the
baton," he told an annual shareholders meeting, where he came
under fire for failing to deal more effectively with the crisis.
News of his planned exit sent Takata's shares surging as
much as 10 percent although they later pared gains to finish 2
percent higher.
At times barely audible when answering investor questions,
Takada said details of the management changes would be
determined by a third-party committee enlisted to oversee the
company's restructuring.
That committee, which has brought in investment bank Lazard,
said last month said it would reform governance and resolve cost
issues surrounding the recall.
As many as 30 potential investors have indicated initial
interest in providing support for the company and a solution is
expected by November, people with knowledge of the discussions
have said.
Addressing shareholders, the shy and often awkward Takada
often mumbled, apologising for his inadequate responses.
Takada is the third-generation leader of the company, which
began in 1933 as a textiles maker in central Japan, before
expanding into seatbelts in the 1960s.
He became president in 2007 and has been at the helm of the
company since the 2011 death of his father, Juichiro, who built
up the group.
Battered by the crisis, Takata posted its third annual loss
in four years in the past financial year and has seen its shares
tumble some 90 percent since early 2014.
It is struggling to supply enough replacement inflators, as
roughly 100 million have been classified as defective due to the
possibility that they may explode violently after prolonged
exposure to hot conditions.
Takata's recall costs have so far been comparatively small
as automakers have borne most of the burden, but it is widely
expected to shoulder much more.
If Takata was found to be solely responsible for the fault,
it could face a bill of more than $10 billion, based on a rough
calculation that each replacement kit costs around $100. It also
faces U.S. lawsuits.
