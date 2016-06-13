Takata sees initial interest from up to 30 potential investors-sources

* Auto industry accounts for roughly half of interest-source
* Company plans to reach rescue deal by November, sources
say
* CEO has offered to stand down once agreement
reached-source
By Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, June 13 As many as 30 potential investors
have indicated initial interest in providing financial support
for embattled Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp, two
people briefed on the talks said.
About half of those communicating their interest to Takata's
newly appointed restructuring adviser are from the auto
industry, one of the sources said. At least one private equity
investor has already expressed interest in offering financial
support to the auto parts supplier.
The identities of the potential investors were not
immediately known and it was not clear how many of them were
serious about making an investment in Takata.
Takata and Lazard, the investment bank overseeing
the search for a financial sponsor for Takata, declined to
comment.
Takata is seeking financial support as it faces mounting
liabilities related to a massive global recall of its
potentially faulty air bag inflators, which can explode with
excessive force and spray metal shrapnel into vehicle
compartments. The defect has been linked to 13 deaths and around
100 injuries globally, mainly in the United States.
The company has said it would consider a drastic review of
its inflator division as well as the sale of non-core businesses
as part of its restructuring efforts, after a handful of
automakers, including Takata's biggest client Honda Motor Co
, said they would stop using Takata inflators for new
models.
Valient Market Research has forecast the supplier's global
share of the inflator market will sink to around 5 percent by
2020, from 22 percent in 2015. The company's other businesses,
including seat belt and steering wheel manufacturing, may remain
profitable operations, it has said.
Other people with knowledge of the discussions said the
committee overseeing a resolution to Takata's financial and
operational issues anticipates an agreement between the auto
parts supplier, a financial sponsor and automaker customers may
be reached by November.
Potential investors that have already expressed interest in
the company include private equity fund KKR and Chinese
auto supplier Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.
LOW-PROFILE CEO
Takata CEO Shigehisa Takada has offered to resign once an
agreement is reached over a financial rescue for the company,
one of the sources said.
Fifty-year-old Takada, the grandson of the company's
founder, has been widely criticised for keeping a low profile
even as the air bag crisis escalated in past years, while Takata
has been accused of mishandling and manipulating safety data.
The company has been under pressure for delays over
identifying and replacing air bag inflators. Since recalls began
in 2008, more than 100 million inflators are slated to be
withdrawn worldwide by the end of 2019, and new recalls are
being announced on a near-weekly basis.
To date, automakers that use air bags from Takata, one of
three major global suppliers, have paid for the cost of the
recalls as Takata and the automakers are yet to arrive at a
consensus on what is the root cause of the fault with its air
bag inflators.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)