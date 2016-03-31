Takata says report of estimated air bag recall costs untrue

TOKYO, March 31 Takata Corp on Thursday denied that it had calculated the estimated costs of a global recall of its potentially faulty air bag parts, after a Bloomberg News report that it could face $24 billion in costs in a worst-case scenario.

"We have not announced anything to the effect of the report, and it is untrue that we have calculated the estimated costs (of the recall)," the Tokyo-based company said in a statement.

It added that given that investigations into the cause of its exploding airbag inflators were still underway, it was difficult to determine the recall costs at the moment. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)