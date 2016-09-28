版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 21:12 BJT

Detroit auto supplier buys Takata automotive interiors unit

DETROIT, Sept 28 Detroit automotive supplier Piston Group said on Wednesday it has finalized the purchase of Takata Corp's vehicle interiors subsidiary, Irvin Automotive, which will raise Piston's annual revenue to $1.8 billion from $1.3 billion.

The Takata deal with Piston Group is not directly related to the larger effort to secure a lifeline for Takata and its primary seat belt and air bag businesses. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐