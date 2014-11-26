Japan reports "unusual deployment" of Takata air bag; may lead to more recalls

TOKYO Nov 26 Japan's transport ministry said on
Wednesday it received a report of an "unusual deployment" of a
Takata Corp air bag outside an existing recall
programme - raising the prospect that recalls could be expanded
in Japan.
Officials at the ministry, Japan's auto safety regulator,
told reporters a passenger-side air bag exploded as it was being
removed from a scrapped car in Gifu prefecture in central Japan
on Nov. 6, shooting out metal shrapnel. No one was hurt.
"In this case, we don't yet know the cause of the unusual
deployment and we don't yet have detailed information, so we are
instructing the carmaker to determine the cause and report back
as soon as possible," said Masato Sahashi, director of the
ministry's recall enforcement office.
The ministry would not disclose the car's maker, noting only
it was a Japanese model. The 2003-model car was fitted with a
Takata air bag with an inflator manufactured in January, 2003.
Officials said this particular inflator produced at this
time was not subject to recalls in Japan, but may already be
part of a wider recall by some automakers abroad.
"The type of inflator which malfunctioned in this case is
carried in other cars that are still on the road, so this is
useful in determining whether there should be more recalls,"
Sahashi said.
Japan has set up a special taskforce to deal with the
expanding recall crisis. Ten automakers have so far recalled
2.54 million vehicles in Japan over potential defects with
Takata air bags. More than 16 million vehicles
have been recalled globally, and at least five deaths - all in
Honda Motor Co cars - have been linked to Takata air
bags.
Part of the vehicle scrapping process in Japan is to set off
the air bag to prevent its accidental deployment. There have
been six previous cases where an inflator ruptured the air bag
in cars at salvage yards in Japan from 2008 to 2014.
In addition, there have been four incidents in which air
bags in cars in use deployed with excessive force, damaging the
vehicles. No deaths or injuries have been recorded from any of
these incidents in Japan.
(Reporting by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)