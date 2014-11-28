UPDATE 2-Japan may expand air bag recalls; worried about impact on industry

* More Japan recalls needed if U.S. recalls go national
* Potential additional Japan recalls to be from Honda, Mazda
* Minister worried about denting trust in Japan auto
industry
By Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, Nov 28 Honda Motor and Mazda
Motor may have to recall another 200,000 cars in Japan
to replace Takata Corp air bags if Takata complies with
a U.S. order to recall cars across the United States rather than
just in humid regions.
Several automakers in the U.S. have issued regional recalls
of certain models to investigate what is causing some Takata air
bags to explode with excessive force. U.S. safety regulators
have ordered Takata to have those recalls expanded nationwide.
Takata has so far resisted a wider U.S. recall, saying that
could divert replacement parts away from the high-humidity
regions thought to need them most - due to moisture possibly
breaking down the air bag inflator's chemical mix. Takata has
until Tuesday to respond to the U.S. regulator's order.
Takata and regulators still don't know exactly why some air
bags have proved lethal, with the inflators exploding and
shooting metal shards at car occupants. At least five deaths
have been linked to such incidents - all in Honda cars.
As U.S. investigations progress, an expanded recall can have
a knock-on impact in other markets where cars use air bag
inflators from the same potentially problematic batches.
An official at Japan's transport ministry said a U.S.-wide
recall could add 200,000 Honda and Mazda cars to the 2.6 million
cars fitted with Takata air bags already under recall in Japan.
BAD FOR JAPAN
Transport Minister Akihiro Ohta said the repeated recalls
involving Takata air bags could undermine trust in Japan's
entire auto industry.
"This is an extremely important issue for automobile
safety," Ohta told reporters on Friday. "Japanese manufacturing
enjoys a high level of trust so I am worried this situation will
shake that confidence."
He said he instructed Takata to move towards a recall in
Japan if piecemeal recalls in hot and humid regions in the
United States are expanded nationwide. Ohta has
asked Takata to report on how it plans to respond to the U.S.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's order for a
nationwide recall.
Japan may yet see more recalls for a separate problem
reported this month of an "unusual deployment" of a Takata-made
air bag in a scrapped car. The inflator was manufactured in
January 2003 at Takata's Monclova factory in Mexico, and had not
been subject to previous recalls.
The transport ministry also said it found no irregularities
with Honda's past reporting of accidents in Japan. Honda earlier
this week admitted it had under-reported more than 1,700 claims
of injuries and deaths related to its cars in the United States
since 2003.
