UPDATE 1-Japan regulator to weigh possible law revisions in wake of Takata recalls

By Maki Shiraki
TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese Transport Minister
Akihiro Ohta said on Friday his ministry was considering whether
to revise existing laws to beef up oversight of auto parts
suppliers in the wake of massive recalls of auto parts maker
Takata Corp's air bags.
"Until now, we have been getting reports from automakers but
since this is a major issue with great impact I would like to
consider whether we need to revise the vehicle law or not," Ohta
told reporters at a regular briefing on Friday.
The spate of Takata-related recalls - more than 20 million
cars have been recalled worldwide over faulty air bags - has
brought regulatory oversight under scrutiny both in the United
States and Japan.
Under current rules, Japan's auto regulator relies heavily
on automakers to initiate investigation of any problems at their
parts suppliers, while legal provisions prevent the transport
ministry from investigating the supplier
directly.
Ohta said ministry officials have daily meetings to deal
with developments in the Takata air bag recalls. But he noted
that critics have complained that Takata had not provided enough
information to regulators on the issue.
The Nikkei reported earlier on Friday that a planned legal
revision would make it mandatory for parts suppliers like Takata
to report glitches or defects to the regulator. The ministry has
already begun discussions with industry groups and plans to seek
cabinet approval for the revised act by mid-March, the paper
said.
Officials stepped up their efforts to deal with the air bag
fallout last year after Takata and executives of major
automakers were called to testify in U.S. Congress. Japan has
set up a special task force to speed up collection of
potentially defective air bags.
(Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Kenneth
Maxwell)