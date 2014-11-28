Japan transport min: Takata recalls could shake trust in Japan auto industry

TOKYO Nov 28 Japan's transport minister said on
Friday he was concerned that repeated recalls involving Takata
Corp's potentially defective air bags could undermine
trust in the country's auto industry and manufacturing quality.
Akihiro Ohta also said the ministry has asked Takata to
report on how it plans to respond to the U.S. auto regulator's
recent call to expand recalls nationwide in the United States.
Japan formed a special task force this month to deal with
the growing recall crisis. Toyota Motor Corp and its
small-car subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co announced new recalls on
Thursday, citing excessive moisture during a manufacturing
process at Takata's now-shuttered plant in LaGrange, Georgia.
