Two more lawsuits filed against Honda, Takata for air bag defect

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 21 The recall crisis involving
Takata-made air bags exploding with too much force and spraying
occupants with metal shrapnel continues to grow, with two more
lawsuits filed concerning accidents in older Honda cars.
News of the lawsuits comes a day after Toyota Motor Corp
recalled 247,000 vehicles in the United States because
of potentially defective air bags made by Takata Corp.
Also on Monday, U.S. safety regulators urged consumers affected
by similar recalls to have their cars' air bags replaced as soon
as possible.
That news led Takata's shares to fall 23 percent on Tuesday
in Tokyo, the stock's biggest one-day drop ever. The shares have
declined 44 percent so far this year.
More than 4 million cars produced by nine automakers
including Toyota, Honda Motor and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles' Chrysler Group are affected by regional
recalls launched in June. They began in certain high-humidity
areas of the United States after the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration (NHTSA) started investigating reports of
air bag explosions in Florida and Puerto Rico.
NHTSA is probing whether Takata air bag inflators made
between 2000 and 2007 were improperly sealed, which could lead
to the bag inflating with excessive force and potentially
spraying metal shrapnel at occupants. That issue has been linked
to four deaths and resulted in several lawsuits.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
for defective Takata air bags since 2008.
The two accidents resulting in lawsuits against Honda and
Takata both took place in Florida.
A Honda spokesman declined to comment on both lawsuits
because they are pending. A Takata spokesman referred questions
to Honda.
According to an accident report and lawsuit filed in July in
a Florida state court, Corey Burdick, 26, was driving his 2001
Honda Civic in Eustis, Florida on May 29 when he was involved in
an accident with another vehicle.
The accident report said an eye injury Burdick suffered was
"possibly caused by the air bag deployment." The lawsuit, which
is seeking damages above $15,000, said "shards of metal were
propelled through the air bag's fabric and struck Corey Burdick
in the eye, resulting in disfigurement, impaired vision and
other severe permanent injuries."
In the second accident, Stephanie Erdman, a then 28-year
Texan stationed at a military base in Florida was driving her
2002 Civic in Santa Rosa County when she was involved in an
accident with another vehicle on Sept. 1, 2013, according to an
accident report and lawsuit.
The lawsuit described how "shards of metal, like shrapnel,
were propelled toward Stephanie Erdman ... striking (her) in the
face and right eye." It included a picture of her bloody face
and the metal lodged in her eye.
Erdman's lawsuit, which is seeking more than $1 million in
damages, was filed in late May in a Texas state court, where she
purchased the car.
(Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Jessica Dye
in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)