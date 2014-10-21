UPDATE 2-More lawsuits filed against Honda, Takata over air bags

(Adds Senator Nelson request to expand recalls)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Oct 21 The recall crisis involving
Takata-made air bags exploding with too much force and spraying
vehicle occupants with metal shrapnel is growing, with two more
lawsuits filed over accidents in older Honda cars.
News of the lawsuits came a day after Toyota Motor Corp
on Monday recalled 247,000 vehicles in the United
States because of potentially defective air bags made by Takata
Corp. Also on Monday, U.S. safety regulators urged
consumers affected by similar recalls to have their cars' air
bags replaced as soon as possible.
That news dragged Takata's shares down 23 percent on Tuesday
in Tokyo, the stock's biggest one-day drop ever. The shares have
declined 44 percent so far this year.
The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee said on Tuesday
it was seeking information about Takata's air bag defects from
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and
automobile manufacturers.
Democratic Senator Bill Nelson of Florida, where some of the
air bag incidents have occurred, wrote to NHTSA Deputy
Administrator David Friedman urging the agency to further expand
the recalls.
"NHTSA should ensure that owners of cars that are not
registered in Florida, but spend a substantial portion of the
year operating in the state of Florida are covered by the
recall," Nelson wrote.
He was referring to "snowbirds," people who spend winters in
Florida to escape the cold in the northern part of the United
States.
In his letter to Friedman, Nelson also said automakers with
defective air bags should offer loaner cars or rental car
reimbursements for consumers unable to get their cars fixed
quickly.
More than 4 million cars produced by nine automakers
including Toyota, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles' Chrysler Group are affected by regional
recalls that started in June. They began in certain
high-humidity areas of the United States after the NHTSA started
investigating reports of air bag explosions in Florida and
Puerto Rico.
The NHTSA is investigating whether Takata air bag inflators
made between 2000 and 2007 were improperly sealed. Bags
inflating with too much force have been linked to four deaths
and resulted in several lawsuits.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
because of defective Takata air bags since 2008.
The two accidents resulting in lawsuits against Honda and
Takata both took place in Florida.
A Honda spokesman declined to comment on both lawsuits
because they are pending. A Takata spokesman referred questions
to Honda.
According to an accident report and lawsuit filed in July in
a Florida state court, Corey Burdick, 26, was driving his 2001
Honda Civic in Eustis, Florida, on May 29 when he was involved
in an accident with another vehicle.
The accident report said an eye injury Burdick suffered was
"possibly caused by the air bag deployment." The lawsuit, which
is seeking damages above $15,000, said "shards of metal were
propelled through the air bag's fabric and struck Corey Burdick
in the eye, resulting in disfigurement, impaired vision and
other severe permanent injuries."
In the second accident, Stephanie Erdman, a then 28-year
Texan stationed at a military base in Florida, was driving her
2002 Civic in Santa Rosa County when she was involved in an
accident with another vehicle on Sept. 1, 2013, according to an
accident report and lawsuit.
The lawsuit described how "shards of metal, like shrapnel,
were propelled toward Stephanie Erdman ... striking (her) in the
face and right eye." It included a picture of her bloody face
and the metal lodged in her eye.
Erdman's lawsuit, which is seeking more than $1 million in
damages, was filed in May in Texas, where she bought the car.
