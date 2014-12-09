Mazda says US recalls over Takata air bags to be expanded nationwide

TOKYO Dec 9 Mazda Motor Corp will soon expand a recall of vehicles in the United States involving potentially defective air bags by Takata Corp, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The carmaker will make existing regional recalls within the U.S. nationwide but has not yet determined the number of vehicles involved or when it will launch the recall, Keiko Yano told Reuters.

More than 13 million vehicles by all makers are subject to recall in the United States and 19 million globally. Defective Takata air bag inflators, which can explode and shoot shrapnel into the car, have been linked to four deaths in the United States and one in Malaysia.

The Mazda recall expansion will cover vehicles with driver's-side air bags, Yano said, adding to the 86,773 already under recall with Takata air bags on the driver's or passenger's side.

Honda Motor, Takata's biggest customer, said on Tuesday it would expand its U.S. air bag recall globally. Yano said Mazda has not decided whether to follow suit. (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Mark Potter)