Mazda recalls 75,000 cars in Japan after Takata expands U.S. recall

TOKYO, June 4 Mazda Motor Corp on Thursday filed a recall for 75,000 cars in Japan to replace air bag inflators made by Takata Corp after the Japanese supplier was ordered to expand a multi-million-vehicle recall in the United States.

Of that, about 38,000 had previously been called back for investigative purposes in December, a Mazda spokesman said.

Mazda's latest move follows similar actions taken last week by Honda Motor Co and other automakers as part of an expanded recall by Takata to comply with demands from U.S. auto safety regulators.

Mazda said it would make a corresponding filing in the United States on Thursday. To date, the tally for Takata-related recalls stands at 811,000 vehicles globally, it said.

Takata is at the centre of a global recall of tens of millions of cars for potentially deadly air bag inflators that could deploy with too much force and spray metal fragments inside vehicles. Regulators have linked six deaths to the component so far. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)