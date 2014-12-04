Mexico requests information from Takata on airbag products

MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexico's economy ministry said on Wednesday that it has requested information from the local unit of Japanese auto parts supplier Takata Corp to determine which car models have used Takata products at the center of a global recall.

The economy ministry said that Takata had until Dec. 5 to respond to the request and that the country's consumer protection agency could issue alerts based on the information that Takata provides.

Takata Corp earlier on Wednesday acknowledged that it still does not understand what is causing air bag explosions in a global safety scandal that has involved the recall of more than 16 million cars worldwide and been linked to at least five fatalities. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Adriana Barrera)