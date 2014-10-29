UPDATE 2-Faulty Takata air bags may not be replaced for months

(New throughout, adds details from letter)
WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. safety regulators do not
expect Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp to be able
to fully supply replacement parts for millions of defective air
bags until after February, and urged Takata and the automakers
it supplies to seek additional parts from other companies.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which
has come under fire for being too lax and slow in dealing with
the defective air bags, also called on automakers to be ready to
expand their recalls beyond the warm and humid regions believed
to be the epicenter of the problem.
The defective air bags, which can launch metal shards into
car occupants, have been tied to at least four deaths and many
serious injuries. They have triggered the recall of more than 10
million vehicles since 2008 by 10 different manufacturers.
Takata must boost production and even tap competitors to
address demand while car makers must do much more to aid the
recall effort, a top safety official said in letters to
manufacturers.
"More can and should be done as soon as possible to prevent
any further tragedies," the agency's deputy director, David
Friedman wrote to auto makers.
Car makers should boost advertising to alert drivers of air
bag dangers and offer loaner cars during repair, he said. He
said car makers should even test Takata air bags themselves, as
regulators keep studying why the safety device has been involved
in so many mishaps.
If test results indicate potential defects with inflators in
other parts of the country, "you will need to act quickly to
expand your recall," he wrote, also asking if the companies are
seeking to buy replacement parts from other suppliers.
Friedman will meet with Takata executives on Thursday and
expects weekly updates on progress, the official wrote.
Regulators reached out to General Motors, Nissan, Ford, BMW,
Honda, Mazda, Chrysler, Mitsubishi, Subaru and Toyota.
Separately on Thursday, lawmakers called for an independent
review of NHTSA and asked whether the agency could do more to
detect and snuff out design dangers. The agency briefed U.S.
lawmakers earlier this week.
The agency released summaries of three meetings with Takata
and vehicle manufacturers over the past three months. The
summaries indicate that an estimated 3.1 million inflators would
need to be replaced as part of the regional recall announced in
June. By September, that estimate had grown to 4.3 million
inflators.
In a letter to Takata Senior Vice President Kazuo Higuchi,
NHTSA Deputy Director David Friedman demanded that Takata
provide updated estimates of its ability to produce replacement
parts and called on the Japanese firm to provide details about a
program to test inflators "as soon as possible."
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker in Washington, Christian Plumb in
New York and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese and
David Gregorio)