U.S. safety regulator NHTSA needs more money -NHTSA administrator

DETROIT, June 1 The administrator of the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will tell a U.S.
congressional subcommittee that his agency needs more money to
help keep motorists safe, according to prepared remarks released
on Monday.
Mark Rosekind, administrator of NHTSA, will be one of the
witnesses on Tuesday at a subcommittee hearing on the safety of
Takata Corp air bag parts. About 34 million vehicles
equipped with Takata air bag parts have been recalled in the
United States.
Rosekind, in a prepared statement he plans to give the U.S.
House Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade, said:
"At NHTSA, we address safety risks every day. In my judgment
as a safety professional, NHTSA's lack of resources is a known
risk."
He will also note that no root cause has been found for the
malfunctioning of some Takata air bags, which have been linked
to six deaths worldwide.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Matthew Lewis)