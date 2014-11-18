U.S. auto safety agency to call for nationwide recall of Takata air bags

WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. federal agency overseeing the auto industry called on Takata Corp to make its previously regional air bag recall nationwide.

Previously, the recall of millions of Takata air bags installed in cars made by 10 automakers was limited to hot and humid regions.

"We will begin a process both with Takata and the automakers to force them to recall all affected" vehicles, said National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) acting administrator David Friedman. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)