UPDATE 4-U.S. auto regulator seeks nationwide recall of Takata air bags

By Julia Edwards and Eric Beech
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 The U.S. auto safety
regulator has told Japanese supplier Takata Corp and
five automakers to expand nationwide a regional recall of
potentially lethal air bags, increasing pressure on the industry
to move faster in a growing scandal.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
also scolded Takata for what it called "an unwillingness to move
forward" on a nationwide recall, and said the company needs to
be open with the U.S. public about the risks of its air bags.
Takata and automakers have so far taken a targeted approach
in recalling U.S. vehicles with air bags that can rupture upon
deployment, shooting shrapnel into the car. Five fatalities,
including four in the United States, have been linked to the air
bags.
The U.S. regional recall has involved 4.1 million cars in
hot and humid areas where the air bags may be prone to fail,
including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana and
parts of Texas along the Gulf of Mexico. Most of those cars are
made by Honda Motor, Takata's biggest client.
In a call with reporters on Tuesday, NHTSA Deputy
Administrator David Friedman declined to estimate how many more
cars would be included in a nationwide recall.
Shares in Takata dropped by as much as 7.8 percent in Tokyo
on Wednesday, and have now slid 64 percent this year to
5-1/2-year lows.
Takata has already set aside more than $750 million for
recall-related costs, but Takayuki Atake, manager of credit
research at SMBC Nikko Securities, warned a national recall
would need more provisioning and raised the risk of a deeper
credit rating downgrade than initially expected.
Japan Credit Rating Agency has put Takata's single-A rating
on negative watch. "However, risk of a (three-notch) downgrade
to BBB would increase if the expanded recall leads to further
erosion of shareholder equity and/or a negative impact on
Takata's capacity for generating profits and cash flow," Atake
wrote in a report.
Takata, NHTSA, Honda and Chrysler have been called to
testify at a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Thursday,
where Takata will be represented by Hiroshi Shimizu, a 36-year
company veteran and senior vice president of global quality
assurance.
MILLIONS MORE?
Around 16 million cars with Takata air bags have been
recalled worldwide over the past six years, with more than 10
million of those in the United States.
NHTSA's Friedman said the recall expansion was prompted by
an August incident involving a 2007 Ford Mustang in North
Carolina, outside the area of the regional recalls.
The agency ordered Ford, Mazda Motor, Honda,
Chrysler and BMW to send notifications for
replacement driver-side air bags to consumers quickly. "We will
begin a process both with Takata and the automakers to force
them to recall all affected" vehicles, Friedman said.
Ford, Honda, Mazda and Chrysler said they would continue to
cooperate with NHTSA and plan to evaluate their call for a
national recall. But each stopped short of saying they would
expand beyond the current set of cars they are fixing. BMW is
already recalling air bags nationally.
Spokesman Alby Berman said Takata would cooperate with
regulators and automakers if an expanded recall is required, but
noted that "of almost 1,000 passenger and driver inflators from
outside the high humidity areas that have been evaluated to
date, none have ruptured."
"Takata is concerned that a national recall could
potentially divert replacement air bags from where they're
needed, putting lives at risk," he said in a statement.
It's unclear just how long it could take to replace so many
air bags. NHTSA said it is pressuring Takata to ramp up
production of replacement parts and has said it will explore
using other suppliers to help with production if needed.
Takata has said it would add two production lines at its
Monclova, Mexico plant in January to make replacement air bag
inflators. Workers there have told Reuters that a single line
has a typical quota of around 200 inflators an hour, meaning it
could take five months to make 1 million inflators working
around the clock on two lines, five days a week.
NOT ENOUGH
Auto safety advocates and lawmakers said NHTSA's latest move
may still not capture the scope of the problem, is too late, and
may not be enforceable.
Democratic Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal said
they were pleased NHTSA recognized the "national scope" of the
problem," but said the call to replace driver-side air bags
should be expanded to also include passenger air bags.
NHTSA agreed in June to allow automakers to do a regional
recall and use their discretion in deciding how and when to
notify customers and replace faulty parts, resulting in
confusion for car owners receiving mixed messages.
Friedman criticized Takata for resisting when NHTSA this
week called on it to issue a defect notification nationwide for
air bags of a certain design. "Takata's initial response was an
unwillingness to move forward, and frankly, that is one of the
reasons we are talking to you today, because I believe everyone
needs to understand that Takata needs to act," he said.
Asked about Friedman's comment, Takata said: "We have been
dealing sincerely with U.S. authorities and ... will continue to
do so, prioritizing customers' safety."
NHTSA also addressed lingering confusion over what exactly
makes some air bags explode. It said it ordered Takata to
provide under oath documents and information on the propellant
used in newly designed air bag inflators, after Takata recently
said it had changed the chemical mix of its inflators.
