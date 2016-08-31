Takata parts shipped properly in truck explosion, NTSB says

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Initial checks with parties involved in an Aug. 22 fatal truck explosion in Texas involving Takata Corp air bag parts indicate that the material was being shipped properly, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, two U.S. senators called on the NTSB to conduct an investigation into the incident.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
