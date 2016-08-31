版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 00:37 BJT

Takata parts shipped properly in truck explosion, NTSB says

Aug 31 Initial checks with parties involved in an Aug. 22 fatal truck explosion in Texas involving Takata Corp air bag parts indicate that the material was being shipped properly, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, two U.S. senators called on the NTSB to conduct an investigation into the incident.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐