U.S. auto regulators set Oct 22 public meeting on Takata recall

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday that it will hold a public meeting on Oct 22 to review the Takata Corp's recall of millions of defective air bag inflators. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.