版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 10日 星期四 02:30 BJT

U.S. auto regulators set Oct 22 public meeting on Takata recall

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday that it will hold a public meeting on Oct 22 to review the Takata Corp's recall of millions of defective air bag inflators. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)

