UPDATE 1-Takata to announce recall of 35 mln-40 mln U.S. air bag inflators -sources

(Adds details, NHTSA, Takata reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON May 3 Under pressure from U.S.
regulators, Japanese air bag manufacturer Takata Corp
is expected to announce as early as Wednesday that it is
recalling 35 million to 40 million additional inflators in U.S.
vehicles, three sources briefed on the matter said on Tuesday.
The expanded recall will be phased in over several years and
more than double what is already the largest and most complex
auto safety recall in U.S. history. The new recall will cover
all frontal air bag inflators without a drying agent, sources
briefed on the matter said.
To date, 14 automakers, led by Honda Motor Co, have
recalled 24 million U.S. vehicles with 28.8 million inflators
due to the risk that they can explode with too much force and
spray metal shards inside vehicles.
In recent days, officials from the U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told Takata they need to
expand the recall based on the government's determination of the
root cause of the problems, sources briefed on the matter said.
NHTSA spokesman Bryan Thomas declined to confirm the
expanded recall. "NHTSA has reviewed the findings of three
separate investigations into the Takata air bag ruptures. The
recall of Takata air bag inflators... continues and the agency
will take all appropriate actions to make sure air bags in
Americans' vehicles are safe."
The new recall is expected to include about 35 million
passenger-side air bags and some driver-side air bags without a
drying agent. It is also expected to include some air bags that
were previously replaced that did not have a drying agent.
Takata spokesman Jared Levy declined to confirm the
expansion, but said the company is "working with regulators and
our automaker customers to develop long-term, orderly solutions
to these important safety issues."
Last month, NHTSA said there were about 85 million
unrecalled Takata air bag inflators in U.S. vehicles that would
need to be recalled by 2019 unless the company can prove they
are safe.
The recall expansion, earlier reported by The Wall Street
Journal, leaves open the question of whether about 50 million
inflators - including 18 million side inflators and about 32
million frontal and side airbags with drying agents - will
eventually need to be recalled.
At least 11 people have been killed worldwide in incidents
linked to defective Takata inflators. The latest was the March
31 death of a 17-year-old driver in Texas.
Under an agreement signed last year, the company has until
2019 to demonstrate that all of its unrecalled air bag inflators
are safe.
The prospect of ballooning recall costs has prompted Takata
to look for a financial backer.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler; Editing
by Dan Grebler)