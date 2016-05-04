版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 5日 星期四 01:10 BJT

U.S. confirms recall of 35 mln-40 mln Takata air bag inflators

May 4 The U.S. Transportation Department confirmed on Wednesday that automakers will recall another 35 million to 40 million U.S. air bag inflators installed by Takata Corp by 2019.

The government confirmed figures reported by Reuters Tuesday about the expansion of what is already the largest ever U.S. auto safety recall. Previously, 14 automakers had recalled 24 million vehicles with 28.8 million inflators linked to at least 11 deaths. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

