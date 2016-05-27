Automakers recall 12 million U.S. vehicles over Takata air bags

WASHINGTON May 27 Eight automakers said on Friday they are recalling more than 12 million vehicles in new recalls related to defective Takata air bags, according to documents posted by U.S. government regulators.

Honda Motor Co is calling back 4.5 million U.S. vehicles, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 4.3 million, the documents show.

The recalls come after Japan's Takata earlier this month agreed to declare up to 40 million additional inflators defective by 2019, a move that will prompt 17 automakers to issue vehicle recalls.

More automakers are expected to issue recall notices in coming days linked to the first phase of the new Takata recalls. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alexander Smith)