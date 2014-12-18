Nissan recalls autos in Mexico to check Takata air bags

MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Automaker Nissan said on Wednesday it has ordered the recall more than 80,000 vehicles sold in Mexico to check for potential defects stemming from air bags made by Japanese company Takata.

A total of 84,671 autos made between early 2011 and late 2014 have been recalled this month, a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)