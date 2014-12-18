Mazda recalls 2,800 cars in Mexico to check Takata air bags

MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Mazda Motor Corp's Mexican arm is recalling around 2,800 cars to check for possible defects in Takata air bags, the company said, the second such recall by an automaker in Mexico in as many weeks.

Mazda will be contacting owners of the Mazda6 sold between 2006 and 2008 in Mexico for a voluntary review, the company said in a statement emailed late on Wednesday. The recall includes approximately 2,816 cars.

Nissan, Honda, BMW and Toyota have also announced recalls in Mexico for a combined total of 159,485 cars to check Takata air bags, according to figures published on the website of Mexico's consumer protection agency, Profeco.

Around 21 million vehicles have been recalled worldwide since 2008 because of defective Takata inflators, which have been linked to five deaths. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner and Leslie Adler)