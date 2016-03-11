UPDATE 1-'Hamburgers', 'hotdogs' and how air bag rivals are struggling to displace Takata

* Replacing inflators poses design, test, supply hurdles
* Replacements must be adapted to Takata's original spec
* Range of models under recall makes task more onerous
* Usual 2-3 year process being cut to a few months - exec
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, March 11 Replacing potentially lethal
Takata Corp air bags in a mass recall is more
challenging and time-consuming than expected as rival parts
suppliers struggle to make bag inflators that replicate the
originals fitted by the Japanese firm.
The recalls so far cover tens of millions of cars made by
more than a dozen automakers - and spanning some 170 model
variants in the United States alone.
It's rare in a product recall to have alternative suppliers
make the replacement parts. But the unprecedented scale of the
Takata recalls, where defective air bags have been linked to 10
deaths, has prompted several automakers to source replacement
inflators from Takata's rivals.
The recalls highlight the interdependence between Takata,
its rivals and automakers facing delays for replacement parts.
"Automakers are very reliant on Takata to produce
replacement inflators and to cooperate with ... (rival)
companies making Takata-designed inflators," said Scott Upham,
CEO of Valient Market Research.
For now, Takata, which the Wall Street Journal reported has
hired restructuring lawyers, remains integral to
the process. "In the near term, Takata will be kept afloat until
all the replacement parts are produced," Upham said.
For the ongoing recall, alternative suppliers including
Autoliv, ZF-TRW and Daicel Corp have to fashion
replacement inflators from similar sized designs in their own
product portfolios, and adapt them to Takata's original design
to fit the air bag module - the casing containing the air bag.
Inflators, made of stainless steel or aluminium, are not a
one-size-fits-all product. They come in basic disk or tubular
shapes: 'hamburgers' for driver and front passenger seats, and
'hot dogs' for rear seats, according to an engineer at a major
air bag supplier.
'Hamburger' inflators resemble burger cartons with pinched
edges that can measure up to around 10 cms (3.9 inches) on each
side. The size, dimensions and the amount of propellant needed
to activate the inflator can vary according to vehicle model.
"We need to look at the space between the instrument panel
and the steering wheel, and make sure we can fit it," said the
engineer, who didn't want to be named as he is not authorised to
speak to the media.
"That's complicated because we're trying to fit into an
existing space that Takata designed with its (automaker)
customer, and we may have to change our design to do this."
SLOW PROGRESS
Takata said it has "dramatically increased" output of
replacement inflators and is "working closely" with other
inflator makers to supply replacement kits.
But it remains under pressure from automakers and regulators
to speed up a recall that is now in its eighth year.
The range of recalled models means more inflator designs
have to be modified, tested to calibrate their propellant force,
and manufactured to fit each different model. In some cases
these models date back as far as 2000, and parts makers have to
re-tool to replicate obsolete designs.
"We're having to produce a similar inflator which performs
the same way in the module as the original did," said an
executive at a major parts supplier, who declined to be named
due to the sensitivity of the issue. "We're having to take a
(design and testing) process which usually takes 2-3 years and
speed it up to a matter of months."
Thomas Jonsson, spokesman for Autoliv, the world's leading
air bag supplier, told Reuters: "We're seeing our deliveries of
up to 20 million inflators being dragged out longer than
expected."
"Since we don't have products off the shelf that are
identical to the original inflators, there's a design phase and
a validation phase for each different product."
A spokesman for Honda Motor Co said its
announcement last month that repairs on 2.2 million recalled air
bags would begin this summer was indicative of the slow pace of
procuring replacement parts.
And there may be more recalls to come, adding to the
pressure for replacements.
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
chief Mark Rosekind told Reuters on Thursday that more testing
was ongoing to look at potential safety issues with unrecalled
inflators.
"That might create a new decision point" about whether
testing data supports another (recall) expansion, he said. "We
can probably expect there will be an expansion - the question is
going to be how large," he said.
He said NHTSA is also keeping an eye on quality assurance
issues of replacement Takata inflators.
INCREASED OUTPUT
Since last year, parts suppliers have boosted replacement
inflator capacity, and by mid this year should produce around 5
million replacements each month, according to Valient.
Honda said it is sourcing most replacement inflators from
suppliers other than Takata, and Nissan Motor Co said
it also is securing some replacements from rival suppliers.
Toyota Motor Corp, which recalled 11.8 million air
bags last year alone, says it switched to Daicel for around a
quarter of the replacement inflators it needs, with Autoliv
providing some others and Takata the remainder.
A spokesman for Daicel said production was "going as
planned" and there were no delays.
Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu
Shepardson in WASHINGTON; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)