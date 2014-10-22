U.S. regulators expand number of vehicles affected by Takata recalls

| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 22 U.S. safety regulators on
Wednesday expanded the number of vehicles in the United States
that may be affected by recalls for potentially defective Takata
Corp air bags that could spray shrapnel at occupants.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) said in a statement the number of vehicles from 10
automakers covered by recalls this year and in 2013 is now 7.8
million, up 28 percent from the 6.1 million announced on
Tuesday. The NHTSA said the new number corrected the vehicle
list provided in prior safety bulletins this week, adding some
vehicles and excluding others from previous bulletins.
The NHTSA has urged owners of certain Toyota, Honda
, Mazda, BMW, Nissan,
Mitsubishi, Subaru, Chrysler, Ford
and General Motors vehicles to replace installed
air bags as soon as possible.
In the expanded bulletin, Honda accounts for almost 5.1
million of the vehicles, Toyota 877,000 vehicles, Nissan almost
695,000 vehicles, BMW nearly 628,000 vehicles and Chrysler more
than 371,000 vehicles.
The U.S. safety agency is investigating whether Takata air
bag inflators made between 2000 and 2007 were improperly sealed.
Bags inflating with too much force could potentially spray metal
shrapnel at occupants. They have been linked to four deaths and
resulted in several lawsuits.
The probe has focused on inflators recovered from cars being
recalled for repairs in hot and humid places like Florida.
Takata is cooperating with that investigation along with 10
automakers.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
because of defective Takata air bags since 2008.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)