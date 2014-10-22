UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators expand number of vehicles affected by Takata recalls

(Adds Toyota, NHTSA comments)
By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Oct 22 U.S. safety regulators on
Wednesday expanded the number of vehicles in the United States
that may be affected by recalls for potentially defective Takata
Corp air bags that could spray shrapnel at occupants.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
(NHTSA) said in a statement the number of vehicles from 10
automakers covered by recalls this year and in 2013 is now 7.8
million, up 28 percent from the 6.1 million announced on
Tuesday. The NHTSA said the new number corrected the vehicle
list provided in prior safety bulletins this week, adding some
vehicles and excluding others from previous bulletins.
The NHTSA has urged owners of certain Toyota, Honda
, Mazda, BMW, Nissan,
Mitsubishi, Subaru, Chrysler, Ford
and General Motors vehicles to replace installed
air bags as soon as possible.
In the expanded bulletin, Honda accounts for almost 5.1
million of the vehicles, Toyota 877,000 vehicles, Nissan almost
695,000 vehicles, BMW nearly 628,000 vehicles and Chrysler more
than 371,000 vehicles.
Also on Wednesday, a top Toyota Motor Corp executive said in
Tokyo that the Japanese automaker had no plans to abandon Takata
despite the supplier's struggles.
"Toyota's not one to just dump a supplier," Steve St.
Angelo, Toyota's head of Latin American operations and the
former chief quality officer in North America, told reporters.
"Have we ever eliminated a supplier? Yes. But it's really,
really tough. We will exhaust every opportunity to help that
supplier first."
NHTSA is investigating whether Takata air bag inflators made
between 2000 and 2007 were improperly sealed. Bags inflating
with too much force could potentially spray metal shrapnel at
occupants. They have been linked to four deaths and resulted in
several lawsuits.
The probe has focused on inflators recovered from cars being
recalled for repairs in hot, humid places like Florida. Takata
is cooperating with that investigation along with 10 automakers.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
because of defective Takata air bags since 2008.
Meanwhile, anyone visiting NHTSA's website at
www.safercar.gov on Wednesday to determine whether their vehicle
was part of the Takata-related recalls instead received a
network error message. NHTSA officials they were trying to
determine the issue and consumers can also contact dealers or go
online with automakers and use their vehicle identification
number to determine recall status.
(Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Jonathan Oatis)