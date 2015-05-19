U.S. regulators to make 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) announcement on Takata recall

WASHINGTON May 19 Top officials at the U.S. Department of Transportation and its National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will make a "major" announcement on Tuesday related to Takata Corp's air bag recalls, the department said.

The announcement, with U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx and NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind, will take place at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), the department said in a statement.

The recalls have continued to mount over the past several years to include 36 million vehicles fitted with potentially lethal Takata air bags, and the issue has triggered a criminal investigation and lawsuits in the United States. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)