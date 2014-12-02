Worried about broader fallout, Japan moves to contain air bag crisis

| TOKYO
TOKYO Dec 3 Japan's auto recall enforcement
division, whose 16 members work from a cramped office on the
eighth floor of the transport ministry building in Tokyo, only
found out about safety issues with Takata Corp air bags
in late-2008 - more than three years after the company says it
first learned of problems.
The ministry, which doubles as Japan's safety regulator,
then took a largely passive approach to the crisis unfolding in
the United States - Takata's biggest market where more than 10
million cars have since been recalled - rubber-stamping recall
filings by automakers after incidents reported abroad.
"We had no idea there were already accidents in the United
States, so there was no reason for us to be concerned at the
time," said Masato Sahashi, director of the recall office.
To be sure, Japan's automakers are not obliged to report
overseas accidents to officials in Tokyo unless it leads to a
recall. And, while defective Takata air bags have been linked to
at least five deaths, all in Honda Motor cars, there
have been no reported fatalities or injuries in Japan.
But more than half a dozen air bag inflators have ruptured
in cars at Japanese scrap yards, officials have said, and one of
those incidents, in a 2003 Toyota WiLL Cypha, is being
investigated and could prompt a wider recall. There have also
been four explosions of Takata air bags in cars that were in use
between 2011-14 that led to recalls.
Now, the ministry, concerned about a broader reputational
fallout for the entire Japanese auto industry as recalls
escalate, is finally scrambling into action.
Late last month, it set up an eight-person task force to
speed up recalls and learn more about why Takata's air bags can
explode with dangerous force in accidents. Honda, Takata's
biggest customer, opened its own investigation into the air bag
problems in 2007.
The task force is in daily contact with Takata and holds
regular meetings with a company representative, demanding
information as the ministry weighs up whether to order an
expanded recall in Japan - as the U.S. regulator has done - said
a person with knowledge of the closed-door proceedings.
At the same time, a small group of officials at the powerful
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) is in touch with
Takata and Japanese automakers about how to ensure the timely
supply of millions of air bags to fix those recalled, an
official involved told Reuters.
"We want to see Takata moving with a bit more urgency," the
official said.
To date, around 2.6 million vehicles have been recalled in
Japan for potentially defective Takata air bags, out of a
worldwide total of more than 16 million.
"NOT A TRUE WATCHDOG"
Japan's regulator has come under fire in the past over a
perceived leniency towards an industry that's a national
champion.
When Toyota Motor initially chose not to recall its
Prius hybrid in 2010 for braking issues, politicians floated
proposals to toughen the government's monitoring and enforcement
authority over recalls. Reporting requirements were tweaked, but
critics say officials blocked wholesale changes.
"There's no sense of tension between the regulator and the
industry here. They're not a true watchdog," said Yoshitaro
Nomura, a Tokyo-based lawyer who sued Mitsubishi Motors Corp
on behalf of drivers after the company was found to
have concealed information about its vehicles for decades to
avoid recalls.
Japan's auto regulator outsources the testing for defects to
the National Traffic Safety and Environment Laboratory - a team
led by nine retired engineers from major automakers. To avoid
possible conflicts of interest, engineers don't investigate
vehicles made by their former employers. The agency declined to
say whether its staff were investigating Takata air bags.
Japan also lacks a U.S.-style class-action system, and
lawsuits against companies over product liability are seen as
costly and time-consuming, discouraging many consumers from
filing complaints.
The far bigger U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) has also been criticised for a piecemeal
approach to the Takata crisis and for its earlier handling of a
massive General Motors recall for faulty ignition
switches.
The flurry of activity by Japanese regulators came after
Takata baulked at NHTSA's suggestion - since upgraded to an
order - that it cooperate in an expanded recall, and after
Takata's chief safety officer testified before a U.S. Senate
panel.
"Japan needs to consider preventative measures and take
proactive action to investigate problems," said Hiroshi Osada, a
professor at Bunkyo University who was an outside quality
management adviser to Toyota during its 2010 recall crisis.
"If Japan is serious about improving the management and
quality of Japanese firms, the related agencies have to be more
committed to prevent accidents even before there's been a
fatality. That should be their role," he said.
