NHTSA says Takata's U.S. air bag completion rate is 22.5 percent

WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday that automakers have completed 22.5 percent of Takata Corp air bag inflator recalls and 29.5 percent in areas with high humidity, where the potential risks are greater.

The National Highway Traffic Saftey Administration also said its Takata investigation shows that the Japanese manufacturer will produce 2.8 million replacement units this month alone. But 70 percent of those units will include inflators from other manufactuers, namely Autoliv Inc, Daicel Corp and TRW Automotive Inc. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)