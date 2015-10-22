NHTSA says Takata's U.S. air bag completion rate is 22.5 percent

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday that automakers have completed 22.5 percent of Takata Corp air bag inflator recalls and 29.5 percent in areas with high humidity, where the potential risks are greater.
The National Highway Traffic Saftey Administration also said its Takata investigation shows that the Japanese manufacturer will produce 2.8 million replacement units this month alone. But 70 percent of those units will include inflators from other manufactuers, namely Autoliv Inc, Daicel Corp and TRW Automotive Inc. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.