UPDATE 1-Lazard in control as momentum builds for Takata solution - source

By Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, June 10 Lazard is driving financial
restructuring talks for Takata Corp, with the Japanese
air bag maker's founding family now firmly in the back seat, a
person briefed on the process told Reuters.
Takata, at the centre of the auto industry's biggest safety
recall, said two weeks ago that its steering committee had hired
the U.S. financial services firm to lead the restructuring
process. Since coming in, Lazard has taken control
from Takata's board and the Takada family, which have struggled
to make much headway in talks with automaker customers, said the
person, who did not want to be named because of the private
nature of the discussions.
"Now they have an international player driving the process,
communicating with the automakers won't be an issue," the person
said. "If it had been four friends of CEO Shigehisa Takada,
sitting around in a Tokyo boardroom, the OEMs (automakers) would
never accept that."
"Even though you're not going to have every automaker
delighted with the outcome, there is a very strong sense now
that they can achieve an outcome," the person added.
Both Takata and Lazard declined to comment.
Potential investors who have emerged since Lazard was
brought in include private equity fund KKR
and Chinese auto supplier Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp
.
More than 100 million vehicles worldwide have been recalled
over faulty Takata air bag inflators that are linked to 13
deaths and more than 100 injuries. New recalls are being
announced on a near weekly basis.
To date, automakers that use air bags from Takata, one of
three major global suppliers, have paid for the cost of the
recalls as Takata has yet to agree on what is the root cause of
the fault with its bag inflators.
COST BURDEN
Some carmakers, frustrated over how long it is taking Takata
to identify and replace the potentially lethal inflators, now
realize they will likely have to bear some of the burden to
overhaul Takata, people with knowledge of those discussions say.
"Automakers appear to be bracing for the possibility of
forgiving some of Takata's debts," said one of those people.
"That's the direction things are heading in, and it's happening
quicker than we thought."
There is a recognition that the industry needs to keep
Takata going, in whatever form, to guarantee stable air bag
supplies. Rivals Autoliv and ZF-TRW have been ruled out
as potential investors in Takata as automakers don't want to see
industry consolidation which could raise prices or increase the
risk of supply disruptions, said a person with knowledge of the
matter.
"We want an outcome that will not burden our customers, so
it's not about where the (financial) sponsor comes from," said
an official from one Japanese automaker, who did not want to be
named because of the sensitivity of the matter. "What matters is
the plan, not necessarily who is proposing the plan."
The Japanese government seems increasingly unlikely to step
in and insist on an old-style 'Japan Inc' rescue like those
orchestrated in the past by the trade ministry (METI).
A METI source said the ministry would likely go along with
any investor who can guarantee the safety of Takata's product
supply, adding that as Takata's products aren't technologically
sensitive, there would not be any concerns about Japan losing
expertise or cross-border security issues if foreign interests
were involved.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki, with additional
reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Ami Miyazaki in TOKYO; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)