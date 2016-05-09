Japan's Takata warns of annual net loss as recall costs mount

BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
TOKYO May 9 Japan's Takata Corp warned it would post an annual net loss of 13 billion yen ($120 million) for the past financial year, revising its previous estimate for a 5 billion yen profit as costs mount due to a massive global recall of its air bag inflators.
The company also cut its estimates for full-year revenue and recurring profit, although it raised its operating profit estimate by 5 percent to 42 billion yen.
Takata's recall woes continue to expand after U.S. transport authorities last week announced an additional recall that would affect up to 40 million more air bags manufactured by the company. ($1 = 107.4600 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.