UPDATE 2-Japan's Takata looks at restructuring as airbag recall woes mount

* Takata considering drastic review of inflator division
* May sell non-core businesses
* Assembling team of experts for restructuring plan
* Takata-commissioned investigation to conclude in summer
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO, May 11 Japan's Takata Corp said
it was considering a drastic review of its inflator division and
the sale of non-core businesses - its first restructuring steps
since becoming embroiled in a global recall crisis over
potentially deadly airbags.
The announcement came as the auto parts maker booked its
third annual loss in four years on an increase in recall costs.
It forecast a return to profit this financial year but added
that recall costs had not been factored in as the root cause of
the defect has not been determined.
Its air bag inflators can inflate violently, releasing metal
shrapnel into the vehicle and have been blamed for 11 deaths and
more than 100 injuries, mainly in the United States.
The question of just how much Takata will have to pay in
recall costs has been hanging heavily over the firm, with
management saying that can only be worked out when there is
clarity on the root cause of the problem.
"Once we determine the cause of the airbag defect, then
we'll discuss costs with automakers," Chief Financial Officer
Yoichiro Nomura said at a briefing, adding that an investigation
it has commissioned is set to come to a conclusion in the
summer.
The company's woes only worsened last week with U.S.
transport authorities announcing a recall of up to 40 million
more of the company's air bags, on top of the more than 50
million that have already been recalled globally.
Takata's recall costs have so far been comparatively small
as automakers have borne most of the burden but it is widely
expected to shoulder much more.
If Takata was found to be solely responsible for the
problem, it could face a bill of more than $9 billion in recall
costs, based on a rough calculation that each replacement kit
costs around $100. It also faces U.S. lawsuits.
The company, however, sought to reassure shareholders saying
in a note on its earnings statement that while the recalls were
creating uncertainty, it did not believe that worries over it as
a going concern were warranted.
It cited increases in revenue and operating profit, the
absence of funding concerns and the steps it was taking to
address the problem.
Takata said it has appointed a team of five experts to help
with its restructuring plan which it hopes to have in place by
autumn. Talks with rival Daicel Corp about a tie-up to
produce airbag inflators are ongoing but nothing has been
decided yet, it added.
Sources have said the company has begun looking for a
financial backer. A third-party panel of financial and legal
advisers formed by Takata is approaching companies, including
those in the automotive industry, seeking financial aid, the
sources said last month.
Takata posted a net loss of 13.1 billion yen ($120 million)
for the year ended in March. Excluding the impact of the
recalls, it expects to post a net profit of 13 billion yen this
year.
Analysts are also watching developments next Monday when
Takata will issue a notice in the United States to remove 14
million inflators - the first step in its latest recalls.
Up until now, automakers have launched what are called
investigative recalls. If Takata issues a regular recall notice,
that could be an indication that it will have to accept more
responsibility, analysts say.
($1 = 108.6800 yen)
