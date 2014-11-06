UPDATE 1-Takata warns of bigger loss, says air bag customers not cancelling

* Takata revises FY net loss fcast to 25 bln yen (from 24
bln)
* Air bag maker passes on dividend for first time
* Takata H1 net loss 35.24 bln yen vs yr-ago profit
* Daicel raises FY op profit fcast to 47 bln yen (from 41
bln)
* Daicel says no talks on new air bag orders
(Updates with Takata, Daicel results, exec comments, share
prices)
By Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, Nov 6 Takata Corp, whose
potentially defective air bags have been linked to four deaths
in the United States, warned of a bigger full-year loss and
skipped its dividend - the first time it did not offer a payout
since it listed in 2006.
The Japanese automotive safety equipment maker has been
beset by chronic problems with defective inflators in its air
bags, which can explode with excessive force and spray metal
shards inside the vehicle. The air bags, used by many leading
car makers, are the focus of an U.S. regulatory probe and have
prompted the recall of some 17 million cars worldwide in the
past six years.
Before a packed briefing room at the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
Yoichiro Nomura, executive vice president and chief financial
officer, bowed in apology to customers affected by the recalls.
"We would like to apologise for worrying and concerning all our
customers, automakers and shareholders who have been affected by
repeated recalls of cars with our air bags," he said.
Takata, which has 22 percent of the global market for air
bag inflators - the explosive device that allows the air bag to
inflate in a fraction of a second in the event of a crash - has
already set aside 75 billion yen ($655 million), around enough
to cover the recall of up to 9 million cars. It said it took an
additional 2.3 billion yen charge in July-September to cover
recalls of another 160,000 cars, but had not put aside funds to
cover potential U.S. class action lawsuits against it.
The company booked a 49.9 billion yen special loss, which
includes other costs unrelated to recalls, for April-September.
As uncertainty remains over potential future recalls and the
likely cost of a growing number of legal cases against Takata
and some automakers, including Honda Motor Co, its
biggest customer for inflators, shares in Takata have almost
halved in value since January.
Takata, which has a strong cash position for now, revised
its full-year forecast to a 25 billion yen ($218.4 million) net
loss from a previous forecast for a 24 billion yen loss. It
reported a first-half net loss of 35.24 billion yen, versus a
year-earlier profit of 769 million yen.
Nomura said the forecasts were calculated on the assumption
that Takata, with "manufacturer's liability", will bear the full
cost of the recalls. He said he was unaware of any discussions
with automakers about sharing recall costs.
Takata said it had not heard of any orders being cancelled
for the current second half of this year.
RIVAL RAISES FORECASTS
Osaka-based Daicel Corp, a rival air bag inflator
maker whose main businesses are in synthetic resins, chemicals
and plastics, earlier raised its full-year profit forecasts
after strong sales of its main products in the first half.
Shares in Daicel, formed from a 1919 merger of eight
regional celluloid manufacturers, have jumped by as much as a
quarter in the past two weeks - valuing the company at over $4.1
billion - on hopes it can win business away from Takata.
But senior managing executive officer Masumi Fukuda told
reporters in Osaka that Daicel was not currently in talks on new
air bag inflator orders. "At this time, we are not in any new
discussions with our customers like Honda. There's no
discussions at all right now," he said.
Valient Market Research, headed by a former Takata employee,
predicts Takata's share of the global air bag-inflator market
will halve by 2020, with Daicel's market share jumping to 24
percent, from 16 percent now.
EJECTOR SEATS AND SHOTGUNS
Daicel, which includes its inflator business in the
pyrotechnic devices division along with parts for fighter jet
ejector seats, missile components and shotgun cartridges,
pushed up its full-year operating profit forecast to 47 billion
yen, up 24 percent on last year. It now sees net profit of 28.5
billion yen in the year to next March.
Daicel doesn't disclose how much its inflators business
contributes to overall sales, but the pyrotechnic devices
division is expected to make up close to a fifth of total
revenue this year.
Fukuda said there was "no point" in Daicel rushing to
increase capital spending on air bags without more information
on the related recalls, noting it would be difficult for other
companies to replace those made by Takata.
By most financial metrics, Takata is the worst performer
among more than 100 Japanese auto parts makers.
Apart from its steep share price decline, which has chopped
its market value back to a little over $1.1 billion, Takata's
forward price/earnings ratio of more than 75 is the highest in
the industrial sector in Japan, according to Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimates. The company's operating margins also rank bottom
in the sector, as does its return on equity, at minus 25 percent
in the April-June quarter.
Shares in Daicel, which reported earnings during market
hours, closed down 2 percent, while Takata, which reported after
the market's close, fell 1.4 percent. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei
slipped 0.9 percent.
(1 US dollar = 114.46 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada in OSAKA, Umesh Desai
and Shilpa Murthy; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)