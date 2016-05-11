Takata posts third annual loss in past 4 years on recall costs

TOKYO May 11 Embattled Japanese auto parts
maker Takata Corp reported on Wednesday a full-year net
loss of 13.1 billion yen ($120.5 million), dragged down by an
increase in costs for recalls of its potentially deadly airbag
inflators.
The loss for the year ended in March, in line with estimates
given earlier this week, was its third in the past four
financial years.
For the current year, Takata forecast a net profit of 13
billion yen although the company will be grappling with a huge
recall expansion.
U.S. transport authorities last week announced a recall of
up to 40 million more of the company's air bags, on top of the
more than 50 million that have already been recalled globally.
($1 = 108.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Chris Gallagher; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)