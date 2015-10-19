U.S. NHTSA chief: Takata recall involves more than 11 carmakers

WASHINGTON Oct 19 Takata Corp's unprecedented recall of potentially deadly air bag inflators affects more than the 11 auto manufacturers that have already been identified, the top U.S. auto safety regulator said on Monday.

Mark Rosekind, who heads the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, told reporters that his agency will disclose new automakers at a one-hour public hearing on the Takata recall set for Thursday.

Rosekind also said he expects automakers to move more quickly on Takata-related recalls as NHTSA contemplates a potential plan to coordinate the automotive industry's recall actions.

