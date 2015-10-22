NHTSA chief orders regulators to examine Takata recall options

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday that they will consider options for accelerating the Takata Corp air bag inflator recall and decide on a coordination plan by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov 26.
"I have directed staff to provide options for the agency to consider quickly, so that we can make a final decision on whether to invoke our accelerated remedy authority by Thanksgiving," said Mark Rosekind, head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In the meantime, Rosekind said it would be appropriate for 12 automakers involved in the recall to provide loaner vehicles to car owners. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.