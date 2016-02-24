U.S. senators urge NHTSA to accelerate Takata air bag recall

DETROIT Feb 24 U.S. senators Edward Markey and
Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday renewed their call for the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to accelerate the
recall of potentially defective Takata air bags.
The lawmakers cited a report on Tuesday by the Senate
Commerce Committee alleging Takata Corp "falsified data to cover
up problems" with its air bags, and said the Japanese supplier
might have lied to safety regulators for years.
Markey and Blumenthal described an estimated 70 million to
90 million "potentially lethal" Takata air bags that are still
on U.S. roads as "ticking time bombs" and said the company
showed a "pernicious disregard" for the safety of U.S. drivers.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)